There will be no royal scope: why Kate Middleton does not want to celebrate her 40th birthday

BY Oleg Ceban
There will be no royal scope

Kate Middleton will celebrate her birthday on January 9, the Duchess will turn 40. We tell you how the celebration will take place.

According to the source, a noisy party is not planned. Moreover, Kate will not invite many guests because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Duchess’s close friends and parents will come to the Anmer Hall estate. “Kate and William are not the kind of people who leave for the holidays together, leaving their children at home,” the expert said. – I assume the same will apply to Kate’s birthday … He will be restrained and completely focused on the family,” he added to OK!

In Anmer Hall is the country residence of the Cambridge. By the way, last year her holiday was also held in the same mansion. At the same time, the family tradition of celebrating birthdays on a royal scale was violated.

