There’s a system showing damaged nerves where to grow

Scientists in Ireland have figured out how to improve nerve repair by using proteins from the supportive network around cells.

Peripheral nerves can regenerate after injury, but they often need help. These nerves are located outside the central nervous system and are the communication between the brain, spinal cord and organs of the human body.

In severe injuries, the sites can be surgically replaced with nerves from other parts of the patient’s body. Implants are also used, they are called nerve guides (NGCS). As the name suggests, they help guide the nerves in certain pathways so that they regenerate properly.

The authors of the new work explored how this navigation system for nerves can be improved. They put a mixture of proteins from the extracellular matrix (ECM) into these guide channels: it was taken from the scaffold structure that provides support and nutrients to the body’s cells. The idea was to mimic the body’s normal nerve repair processes, as well as reduce the need for drugs or stem cells.

The researchers tested the new approach in rats with peripheral nerve damage. Indeed, within a few weeks of treatment, the rats showed a higher density of regenerating axons and a strong increase in blood vessel density. This indicates active tissue healing.

In laboratory testing, we have found that eight weeks after implantation, our system regenerates nerves faster than current conventional methods. Study text

The authors have not yet tested the system on humans.