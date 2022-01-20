This is a record: archaeologists have found a plant fossil aged 164 million years

Scientists have found a 164-million-year-old plant fossil. It turned out to be the oldest known flowering or angiosperm plant. According to the researchers, this discovery changes our understanding of the evolution of flowering plants.

Researchers have discovered the earliest example of a flower bud in a 164-million-year-old fossil plant in China. Flowers develop from them, they are opposed to leaf (vegetative) buds, in which there are only the rudiments of a stem with leaves, and mixed, in which, in addition to the stem and leaves, there are rudiments of flowers. The discovery changes scientists’ understanding of the origin of flowering plants – they seem to have appeared in the Jurassic period, between 145 and 201 million years ago.

The fossil, discovered in the Inner Mongolia region of China, is 4.2 cm long and 2 cm wide. It contains a stem, a leafy branch, a bulbous fruit, and a tiny flower bud measuring about 3 mm². The researchers named the new species Florigerminis jurassica.

There are two main types of plants: flowering plants, known as angiosperms, and non-flowering plants, known as gymnosperms. The flower bud and fruit in the fossil are clear indicators that F. jurassica was an angiosperm rather than a gymnosperm, the dominant plant type during the Jurassic. Until now, fossil evidence has shown that angiosperms did not emerge until the Cretaceous, between 66 and 145 million years ago. However, the new fossil is the most compelling evidence that this is not the case.