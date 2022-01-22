This is not just an exercise: Russia is transferring crushing forces to Belarus

Russia is transferring 200 echelons with military equipment and military personnel to Belarus.

Belarusian media sources report that as of January 21, 2022, 33 trains with Russian military and equipment arrived on the territory of Belarus. The average number of wagons in one railway train is 50 units, and the total number of echelons with military equipment transferred to Belarus reaches 200.

In the period from 16.01.2022 to 21.01.2022, more than 33 military echelons with military equipment and servicemen of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have already arrived on the territory of the Republic of Belarus within 7 days as part of the joint strategic exercises of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus and the Russian Federation “Allied Determination”.

Echelons continue to arrive. According to the developed Schedule of movement of military echelons, the total number of trains that will arrive in Belarus – 200 military echelons – is an exorbitant figure, the average number of wagons in military echelons is 50.

The following units of rolling stock are involved in the military echelons: passenger cars, covered cars, platforms for transporting military equipment and cover cars,” the Telegram channel reports. The community of railway workers of Belarus.

It is noteworthy that only 29 military echelons were involved in the largest exercises “West-2021”. In practice, this is 7 times less than at the upcoming exercises in February.