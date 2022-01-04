Thousands of motorists are stuck on a highway in Virginia due to snowfall

Senator Tim Kaine, on his way to Washington, also had to spend the night on the road.

Thousands of motorists were stuck for several hours on an 80-kilometer stretch of Interstate 95 in Virginia after up to 30 centimeters of snow fell there due to a winter storm, local authorities say.

I-95, the main north-south highway on the East Coast, was closed in both directions in the Fredericksburg area, about 89 km south of Washington, the Virginia Department of Transportation said.

Numerous messages of motorists who were forced to spend the night on the road in frosty weather appeared on social networks. Some of them were left without food, water and fuel.

Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia found himself in a similar situation, whose car got stuck on the highway on the way to Washington, DC.

“Yesterday at 1:00 pm I went to Washington, which usually takes about two hours. 19 hours later, I still haven’t reached the Capitol,” the senator, who ran for vice president from the Democratic Party in 2016, wrote on Twitter. “My assistants contacted the Virginia Department of Transportation to find out how we can help other residents of the state in this situation.”

Aerial footage from NBC shows hundreds of cars and trucks parked on one side of the highway, while most lanes were closed to normal traffic and snowplows were clearing the road.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam said Tuesday that emergency personnel worked through the night to clear fallen trees, provide assistance to the disabled and redirect cars.

“It is expected that the onset of daylight will help clear the road, but all residents of Virginia are still advised to avoid Route 1-95,” Northam wrote on Twitter.

According to local media, the congestion on the road began on Monday, when heavy snow began to fall in some areas in the southeastern United States. The situation was aggravated by night frosts.

The winter storm led to the closure of many federal institutions and schools and the cancellation of flights, and thousands of residents were left without electricity.