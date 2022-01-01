Only fully vaccinated people could enter the streets adjacent to the main square of New York.

Tens of thousands of people celebrated the New Year in Times Square, despite the active spread of the Omicron strain of coronavirus in New York. This was reported on Saturday by a Free News correspondent.

Only fully vaccinated people could enter the streets adjacent to the main square of New York – certificates were checked by police officers. Some people, but not all, came in masks, it was impossible to observe social distance due to the large crowd of people. At the same time, only those who bought tickets for the New Year’s Eve in restaurants and bars located in Times Square or came in the afternoon were allowed to enter the square itself. According to the estimates of the city authorities, their number should not exceed 15 thousand people. The rest could watch the fireworks from the adjacent streets.

Last year, only a few dozen specially invited guests met the holiday in Times Square – large-scale celebrations had to be canceled due to the pandemic. This year, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio decided to hold a traditional large-scale New Year’s Eve meeting to show that the city has come back to life after the pandemic. He only slightly adjusted his plans after the appearance of the Omicron strain, ordering tighter access to Times Square. The live concert was replaced by broadcasts of performances by artists from different parts of the country – Los Angeles, Florida. The decision not to cancel mass events caused a wave of criticism on social networks.

New York State and its largest city have become the main focus of the spread of the Omicron strain in the United States in recent weeks. According to the office of the governor of the state, 76.5 thousand new cases of the disease were detected over the previous day (about three times more than in mid-December), 546 people were hospitalized, 80 patients died from the effects of coronavirus.

New Year’s Eve in Times Square

Before the pandemic, up to 1 million people took part in the celebration of the New Year in Times Square and in the central part of Manhattan.

For the first time, the holiday in the center of the New York borough of Manhattan was massively celebrated in 1904 and was timed to coincide with the opening of the headquarters of the New York Times newspaper. In honor of the publication, one of the skyscrapers and the square itself received their current names. During the first celebration, fireworks were held, but in 1907 fireworks were banned in the city, and the newspaper began celebrating the New Year by launching a giant balloon from the spire of a high-rise building.

The descent of the crystal ball remains the central event of the ceremony to this day. The ball with a diameter of 3.6 meters and a mass of 5.3 tons consists of almost 2.7 thousand triangles. This symbol of the New Year in the USA is created anew every time, changing the order of the crystal plates. The descent of the crystal ball was followed by a salute.