Three people were killed in a shooting at a store in Texas

BY Ivan Maltsev
One person was injured.

The shooting occurred on Monday night at a store in the city of Garland (Texas), three people were killed. This was reported by CNN with reference to the police.

According to him, the man got out of the pickup truck and, entering the store, immediately opened fire. Then he left the building and got into a car driven by another person. Their identities have not been established.

The reason for the incident is not specified, but a law enforcement official said that the incident “does not look like a robbery.”

It is noted that at least one person was injured as a result of the shooting, he was hospitalized.

