Tickets for the Winter Olympics in Beijing will not go on open sale

Tickets for spectators to the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing due to new local outbreaks of COVID-19 in China will not go on open sale, they will be distributed directly to certain groups of spectators, the organizing committee of the Beijing Olympics said in a statement.

At the end of September, the IOC announced that tickets for the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in Beijing will be available only to fans living in mainland China.

“Considering that the situation in the field of prevention and control of the epidemic remains serious and severe, for the sake of ensuring the health and safety of the participants of the Olympiad and the spectators, it was decided to adjust the initial plan of open ticket sales for the distribution of tickets among certain groups of spectators,” the statement on the organizing committee’s website says.

It is noted that those who will be admitted to the stands as spectators will be required to strictly comply with all anti-epidemic requirements before, during and after watching the competition in order to ensure a calm conduct of the competition in conditions of epidemiological safety.

The Olympic Games in Beijing will be held on February 4-20, the Paralympic Games on March 4-13.

Since the beginning of the year, quite a lot of cases of COVID-19 have been detected in the country, daily indicators exceed 100, and sometimes 200 cases per day, which is quite alarming for a country that adheres to a policy of “zero tolerance” to the virus. The detection of the omicron coronavirus variant in Tianjin and Beijing has caused a lot of concern, since the Winter Olympic Games are due to begin in less than a month in the Chinese capital. The authorities have already introduced even stricter requirements for entry to the capital from other regions of the country. For example, from January 22, it will be mandatory to have two negative PCR tests, the first of which must be passed 48 hours before entering Beijing, the second – within 72 hours after arriving in the city. This requirement will be in effect at least until the end of March.

Over the past day, China has identified 223 cases of coronavirus infection, of which 163 are local and 60 imported. In total, 105,087 cases of coronavirus infection were detected during the epidemic in mainland China, 96,957 people recovered, 3,494 patients with COVID-19 remain in hospitals, 4,634 died. Import cases – 12,124, of which 10,838 people recovered.