Time put Biden on the cover, over whom clouds have gathered after a year in power

One of the leading American socio-political magazines Time has placed on the cover of the latest issue of U.S. President Joe Biden.

In the image posted by the publication on Twitter on Thursday, clouds have gathered over the head of the American administration, who has been in this post for a year.

In the portrait, Biden is sitting in the Oval Office and looking up from where it is raining from the clouds. Water floods the desktop and the folders “Inflation,” “Putin,” the Build Back Better initiative, “Voting Rights” and “Trump-2024” lying on it. Behind the American leader there are boxes with express tests for coronavirus. The inscription “First year” is placed in the lower right corner.

To the record, the publication attached an article criticizing the president and his government under the heading “How the Biden administration losts its way.”