Top Google Developers to Speak at CrossConf

The CrossConf conference for developers, technologists and managers will be held on April 8-9, 2022 in Innopolis and will bring together more than two thousand participants – leaders of the IT community, representatives of Russian and international companies, journalists and IT bloggers. This is reported by the media partner of the event.

The idea of ​​CrossConf is to provide an opportunity for intersection and interaction for participants in the technology community, to unite the community. Among the speakers at CrossConf are heads of IT departments, leading developers from Google, VK, Yandex, Sberbank, VTB, OMP and other companies.

CrossConf partner – Innopolis SEZ. Here the best innovative solutions are developed and commercialized, a powerful business community has been created and developed. “It is worth coming to Innopolis for the sake of new knowledge and acquaintances,” thinks the mayor of Innopolis Ruslan Shagaleev. “It doesn’t matter if you are an IT specialist, an entrepreneur or an investor – you need to get new information, compare yourself with others to move forward.”

“One hour of live communication with the professional community will replace an entire online course, because this is the only way to understand where the global community is heading and assess where you are. This is how ideas for new projects, new partnerships are born and a strategic vision of the business appears. We invite you to CrossConf! ” – added Vadim Galeev, Deputy General Director for Development and Interaction with Residents of the Innopolis SEZ.

CrossConf will last two days and will be divided into 8 thematic streams.

Web development. Trending approaches to web development for everyone from corporations to startups.

Mobile development. Flutter. The experience of leading companies in the creation and support of applications on the popular framework.

AI. Reports on Computer Vision, trending neural network architectures.

Design & Product. User and business interests in one product, hypothesis building and testing.

Management. Working practices in IT project management.

HR. Market leaders’ secrets for attracting and retaining the best talent.

Digital marketing & Content. About communications and promotion in technology segments.

Career & Education. Development vectors and choice of directions for further growth.

Leading tech companies will present thematic stands and corners at CrossConf, where there will be interactive events and giveaways for participants.

CrossConf also prepares an entertainment program for guests. In the evening of the first day, an after-party will take place, where participants will be able to exchange experiences, listen to live music, communicate in an informal setting and get to know each other better. There will also be a special guest at the after-party. The organizers will announce about it later.

Conference participants from other regions will be able not only to spend productive time in Innopolis, but also to get to know Kazan better. For CrossConf guests, the best restaurants and bars of Kazan have developed thematic menus and collected in the CrossConf gastronomic map. What does the Last Edit shake taste like and what is the Backup Set? It will be possible to find out by showing the waiter of the partner restaurant the conference ticket.

You can follow the news of the conference, make your own schedule of sections in the CrossConf application – it will be available for download after purchasing a ticket. Also “Hi-Tech” acts as an information partner of the forum. Conference tickets are already on sale at crossconf.com.