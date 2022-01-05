Toyota overtook General Motors for the first time in car sales in the United States

General Motors has been the leading car seller in the United States for 90 years.

Toyota Motor has overtaken General Motors for the first time and has become the leader in annual car sales in the United States, the Wall Street Journal newspaper reported.

This was largely caused by the global shortage of computer chips, which dealt a blow to the automotive business.

The Japanese automaker, which has sought to expand its presence in the United States for decades, beat General Motors by about 114 thousand cars in 2021.

Toyota’s total sales increased by about 10 percent compared to 2020 and amounted to 2.3 million vehicles.

In contrast, General Motors reported a nearly 13 percent decline in sales, which totaled 2.2 million vehicles in 2021.

This is due to a shortage of semiconductors, which caused great damage to the company’s production and left dealers with fewer cars to sell, the Wall Street Journal noted.

According to the industry publication Automotive News, General Motors has been the leading seller of cars in the United States since 1931.

Toyota has benefited from its decision to create stocks of chips that are used in the electronic stuffing of cars.