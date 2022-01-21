Toyota stops 21 production lines due to coronavirus outbreak

According to experts, the shutdown of production lines may lead to the fact that Toyota Motor will not produce about 47 thousand cars in January.

Japan’s largest automotive corporation Toyota Motor from January 21 to 24 stops the work of 21 production lines at 11 factories in the country due to a new record spread of coronavirus infections. This has exacerbated the already acute problems associated with the global shortage of semiconductors and component parts, the leading Japanese business newspaper Nikkei reported on Friday.

According to its experts, the shutdown of production lines may lead to the fact that Toyota Motor will not produce about 47 thousand cars in January, including the popular Land Cruiser SUVs. Production stops due to the detection of Omicron infections among factory workers-a strain of coronavirus. As a result, Toyota Motor is reportedly forced to revise down the overall plans for the production of cars in the current fiscal year.

The rate of spread of coronavirus in Japan remained relatively low until mid-December, when there was a tendency for a sharp increase in the incidence due to the spread of the Omicron strain. Now the daily increase in new cases of infection across the country is showing record rates. At the same time, mortality and the increase in the number of patients in serious condition remain at a relatively low level.

On January 20, 42 thousand new cases of infection were detected in Japan per day, which was the highest figure for the entire epidemic. 9 people with a diagnosis of COVID-19 died, in total, almost 18.5 thousand deaths were recorded during the epidemic in Japan. Currently, 287 people infected with coronavirus are in serious condition in intensive care units.