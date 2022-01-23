Traces of nanoplastics found in polar ice

BY Alexandr Ivanov
39 Views

An international team of scientists has found tiny particles of plastic in polar ice at both the North and South Poles. Some of the polluting materials date back as far as the 1960s.

The team of researchers used new methods to measure nanoplastics, which are tiny fragments of plastic that are invisible to the naked eye, formed as a result of the destruction of plastic products. The study found nanoplastics in ice cores taken from Greenland and Antarctica.

Some of the polluting materials date back to the 1960s. The researchers said they were surprised to find significant amounts of nanoplastics in ice samples – especially from the relatively untouched regions of the North and South Poles.

“Now we know that nanoplastics are being ‘transported’ even to these corners of the Earth – and in large quantities,” said Dusan Materić, a researcher at the University of Utrecht and lead author of the study.

“This indicates that nanoplastics do present a bigger pollution problem than we thought,” the scientist added.

More than half of the nanoplastic particles found, he said, were made from polyethylene. In addition, a significant amount of particles originated from tires.

Materić stressed that organisms have been exposed to nanoplastics for several decades and called for more research into the contamination and toxicity of nanoplastics in the future.

