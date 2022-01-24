Trains are being robbed in the Los Angeles area

The situation with robberies in the United States is already beginning to resemble something from Latin or South America. In the vicinity of Los Angeles, parcels from Union Pacific trains are being massively stolen. The newspapers call what is happening a “disaster movie.” The footage is really shocking. The company itself has already thought about changing routes. The directorate also believes that the police react ineffectively. The fight against crime is not actually being conducted. In local courts, such actions are qualified as minor offenses. Caught criminals are released in less than a day. Naturally, there is no question of any repentance.

During the year, the number of railway thefts in Los Angeles County increased by 160%, and this despite the fact that there is no famine or severe economic crisis in the country. Robberies have increased especially sharply over the past three months, just at the height of the holiday season. A spokesperson for Union Pacific believes that the security forces should respond immediately and prevent such offenses. “The situation is insane,” says a company representative. “Buyers are paying for these crimes.” The bill of stolen parcels has already gone to thousands. The photos disseminated by the media frighten the public. Los Angeles Governor Gavin Newsom compared the situation to events taking place in third world countries.

Due to mass thefts, the railway tracks are littered with garbage and waste. Remnants of packages and open parcels are scattered on the canvas. Governor Newsom, of course, promised to strengthen the fight against theft. Law enforcement officers intend to deal with this issue with due seriousness and convince everyone that they will fix the situation. But according to people, they should have reacted to this a few months ago.