Transgender actress will play one of the main roles in the movie “Batgirl”

American actress of Filipino origin Ivory Aquino will appear in the movie “Batgirl.” Deadline writes about this.

The actress will play Alysia Yeoh, the best friend of the main character, who works as a barmaid. It is noted that this is the first openly transgender character in the DC comics adaptation in one of the leading roles.

“Batgirl” will tell the story of the adopted daughter of Gotham Police Commissioner Jim Gordon, Barbara, who admires Batman and dreams of becoming a superhero’s partner. She will be played by actress Leslie Grace.

The premiere of the tape is scheduled on the streaming service HBO Max at the end of 2022.

In December 2021, it became known that Michael Keaton, who first played Batman in Tim Burton’s 1989 film adaptation, would again play the role of a superhero in the movie about Batgirl. The cast also announced Brendan Fraser, who will become the supervillain Firefly, and the image of Commissioner Gordon will again embody J. K. Simmons. The film will be directed by the authors of “Bad Boys for Life” Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah.

