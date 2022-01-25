Transparency International: the level of corruption in the world remains at the same level

A non-governmental international organization has published an annual Corruption Perception Index.

Transparency International on Monday presented its Corruption Perception Index (CPI) for 2021, which showed that the level of corruption remains at the same level around the world, and 86 percent of countries over the past 10 years show virtually no dynamics.

In its report, the organization also notes that countries where civil liberties are violated regularly occupy low positions in the index.

“As rights and freedoms weaken and democracy declines, authoritarianism is gaining strength, contributing to an even more violent flourishing of corruption,” the press release notes. “Transparency International calls on governments to act in accordance with their commitments to fight corruption and protect human rights, and encourages people from all over the world to join forces and demand change.”

By the end of 2021, Denmark, New Zealand and Finland lead the ranking of countries with the lowest level of corruption, while Syria, Somalia and South Sudan occupy the last places in the index.

Among the countries that have improved their performance over the past decade, the authors name Armenia, Belarus, Moldova, Uzbekistan and Ukraine.

As noted in the report, Russia maintains low indicators (29 points out of 100), and corruption and human rights violations are still widespread throughout the country. Amendments to the law on “foreign agents” adopted in the country extended its effect to journalists and activists exposing corruption in the government. The government has also used the COVID-19 pandemic to further tighten controls and ban protest actions.

The rating of Belarus has decreased by 6 points compared to last year. According to the authors of the report, after the brutal suppression of protests against the falsification of the 2020 presidential elections, the government restricts freedom of speech and peaceful assembly, as well as undermines the democratic system of checks and balances and suppresses opposition sentiment, oppressing civil society and journalists.

The report also mentions recent protests in Kazakhstan against rising fuel prices, corruption and inequality. Despite some improvements over the past decade, the country’s indicator is still significantly lower than the global average. New anti-corruption legislation has been adopted in the country, the authorities are conducting high-profile investigations, but corruption charges against the family of former President Nursultan Nazarbayev remain unheeded. “The protests show that it is necessary to fight corruption in high-risk sectors such as oil and gas. Other urgent priorities are the eradication of corruption in law enforcement and judicial bodies, as well as the creation of conditions for the existence of civil society,” the authors note.

Turkmenistan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan occupy the last places among the countries of Eastern Europe and Central Asia.