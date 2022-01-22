Trudeau said Canada is doing everything to stop people smuggling

The Prime Minister commented on reports of the deaths of four Indians who tried to illegally cross into American territory.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his government is doing everything possible and working together with the United States to stop people smuggling, after a family of four Indians died from the cold trying to illegally cross from Canadian to American territory.

“This is an absolutely shocking story. It is so tragic to see such a family, victims of human traffickers, die,” Trudeau said, quoted on Saturday by the Indian TV channel NDTV. “That’s why we are doing everything possible to prevent people from illegally crossing the border. We know that this is very risky,” the Canadian prime minister added. He noted that Canada is working closely with the United States to stop illegal border crossings and help people “taking unacceptable risks.”

On Thursday, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police of the province of Manitoba reported that the bodies of four people – two adults, a teenager and a baby – were found on the Canadian side near the border with the United States. It soon became clear that this was a family of Indian citizens who were trying to cross into American territory. They obviously got lost in the snow at night and froze because of the intense cold.