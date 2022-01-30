Trump accused Biden of threatening the outbreak of World War III

The “incompetence” and “weakness” of U.S. President Joe Biden creates the threat of a third world war, his predecessor Donald Trump said, speaking to his supporters at a rally in Conroe in Texas.

In particular, Trump took credit for the fact that under him America did not get involved in new and completed old “absurd” wars, professing the Reagan principle of “peace through force.”

“Joe Biden’s weakness and incompetence create a real risk of a third World War. Every day Biden’s incompetence puts America at risk. As everyone knows, what Russia is doing to Ukraine would never have been possible… if I were president,” the ex-president said.

Trump explained that, despite the good, as he claims, relations he has with the Russian leadership, Russia would not dare to pull thousands of troops to the borders of a neighboring country.

“They wouldn’t have thought about it, they would never have decided,” he suggested.

Trump also reiterated his opinion that he had practically disrupted the construction of the Russian export gas pipeline “Nord Stream-2,” and, referring to historians, claimed that the four years of his presidency were the only period when Russia “did not move anywhere.” At the same time, he criticized the “obsession” of the current administration with caring about Ukraine.

“Everyone in Washington is now obsessed with how to protect the border of Ukraine, but the most important border in the world right now for us is not the Ukrainian, but the American border. We don’t do anything about it — we let people in and have no idea who they are,” Trump said.