Trump believes he could have avoided Biden’s problems in foreign policy

Former U.S. President Donald Trump believes that his administration would have been able to avoid the difficulties in foreign policy that the current American leader Joe Biden faced. Trump made this statement in an interview with American radio host Sam Malone, which aired on Thursday.

According to the 45th President of the United States, the country under the Biden administration is “going to hell,” and the people are observing “a lack of leadership.” As Trump claimed, “what is happening now with Russia would not have happened” during his presidency. “Soon the same thing will happen with China and with Kim Jong-Un of the DPRK,” the Republican believes.

In his opinion, Biden “knows that he will not be able to solve the Taiwan problem.” “They are behaving very aggressively,” Trump said, commenting on the maneuvers of the Air Force of the People’s Liberation Army of China (PLA) in the air defense identification zone of Taiwan. “This is because they do not respect the United States, they do not respect him [Biden] and our country,” the former American leader concluded.