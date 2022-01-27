Trump believes that the crisis around Taiwan will follow the Ukrainian one

BY Ivan Maltsev
The former president also complained that the United States, when withdrawing troops from Afghanistan in August 2021, left a military base in the city of Bagram.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump believes that following the escalation around Ukraine, the crisis around Taiwan will unfold. He made this statement in an interview with American journalist Lou Dobbs, which was published on Wednesday.

“It’s hard to believe when you look at what is happening with Russia and Ukraine. This would never have happened under my administration,” Trump said. “Taiwan and China will be next. Many more bad things will happen,” the former American leader believes.

In continuation of his words about China, Trump complained that the United States, when withdrawing troops from Afghanistan in August last year, left a military base in the city of Bagram, “which is very close to China.” “The way we carried out this withdrawal [of troops from Afghanistan] is very sad. I think it’s only getting worse from that moment on,” Trump claimed.

