Trump believes that the events of January 6 at the Capitol were a protest against unfair elections

BY Ivan Maltsev
86 Views
Trump believes that the events of January 6 at the Capitol were a protest against unfair elections

According to the ex-president, there is “large-scale evidence” of this.

Former U.S. Republican President Donald Trump believes that an investigation should be conducted into “fraud” in the presidential elections on November 3, 2020, otherwise the United States “will never have a free democracy.” He expressed this opinion, speaking to supporters in Arizona.

“Why are they (a special committee of the House of Representatives of the Congress to investigate riots on the Capitol grounds on January 6, 2021) do not investigate November 3 [2020] – falsified and stolen elections. If we don’t get to the bottom [of the truth], then we will never have a fair and free democracy. Why aren’t they watching it?” Trump noted.

According to him, there is “large-scale evidence” of this. “Americans deserve answers. <…> The rally on January 6 was a protest against unfair elections,” the Republican is convinced.

If you have found a spelling error, please, notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Author: Ivan Maltsev
The study of political and social problems of different countries of the world. Analysis of large companies on the world market. Observing world leaders in the political arena.
Function: Chief-Editor
E-mail: Great7news@gmail.com
Ivan Maltsev

Spelling error report

The following text will be sent to our editors:

Send