Former U.S. President Donald Trump, speaking at a rally in Texas, called one of the reasons for the Ukrainian crisis the idea restored in Europe that they can again count on the unconditional and free support of America.

He recalled how he demanded that European NATO allies pay for the protection of their borders.

“A big reason that we are now witnessing this dangerous situation around Ukraine is that as soon as Biden came to power, for other countries it was a signal of the return of the old days when it was possible to use the United States. That they don’t have to pay their bills and risk their lives. Let the stupid Americans do everything for us,” Trump said.

He added that in trade, Europeans deceive the United States almost as much as China, but no one talks about it.