Trump called the possible sending of American soldiers to Europe madness

The former U.S. president noted that such actions of Joe Biden are capable of “starting the Third World War.”

Former U.S. President Donald Trump called the plans of the administration of the current owner of the White House Joe Biden to send additional contingents of American troops to Europe against the background of the aggravation of the situation around Ukraine madness.

“This is crazy. It would never have happened in my presence. Now it’s Taiwan’s turn,” he said on The Great America Show podcast, commenting on the administration’s statements about the possible dispatch of the U.S. military to Europe.

“Our country is no longer respected,” he added. Trump also noted that such actions by Biden are capable of “starting a Third World War.”

On Monday, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said that the United States is ready to send 8.5 thousand troops to Europe, but a final decision has not yet been made. Speaking about which troops can go to Europe, Kirby pointed out that these are combat units, intelligence, aviation, medics and transport units. The representative of the Pentagon stressed that so far it is only about bringing this contingent to a state of high readiness.