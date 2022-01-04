Trump called Twitter a disgrace to democracy

BY Ivan Maltsev
43 Views
Trump called Twitter a disgrace to democracy

In addition, the ex-president noted that social networks should not be allowed to work in the United States.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump called the social network Twitter a disgrace to democracy. This is stated in his statement, which was distributed by the press service of the ex-president.

Trump commented on the blocking of the Twitter account of member of the House of Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene for spreading false information about the coronavirus. Trump himself was permanently blocked on Twitter after his supporters stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

“Twitter is a disgrace to democracy. He should not be allowed to work in this country. Marjorie Taylor Greene represents a lot of honest, patriotic and hardworking voters. They don’t deserve this kind of treatment from low Twitter and Facebook. Everyone should quit Twitter and Facebook. They are boring, represent the point of view of only the radical “left,” and everyone hates them. They are a disgrace to our country. And you, Marjorie, keep fighting!” said Trump.

The social network Facebook also blocked Trump after January 6, 2021, but retained the possibility of reviewing this decision in the future.

If you have found a spelling error, please, notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Author: Ivan Maltsev
The study of political and social problems of different countries of the world. Analysis of large companies on the world market. Observing world leaders in the political arena.
Function: Chief-Editor
E-mail: Great7news@gmail.com
Ivan Maltsev

Spelling error report

The following text will be sent to our editors:

Send