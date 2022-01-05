Trump canceled a press conference scheduled for January

The former president said he was going to discuss the events of January 6, 2020 at a rally to be held on January 15 in Arizona.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump canceled a press conference that he planned to hold on January 6, the anniversary of the attack by his supporters on the U.S. Capitol building.

The statement says that Trump plans to answer questions regarding the anniversary of the storming of the Capitol, on January 15, at a press conference before a rally that will be held with his participation in Arizona.

Thousands of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building on January 6, 2021, which was the most massive attack on the Congress building since the War of 1812 between the United States and Great Britain. The rioters, who believed that Trump’s defeat in the presidential election in November 2020 was the result of fraud, tried to prevent lawmakers from confirming the victory of President Joe Biden.

One of the police officers who were in the Capitol building died the day after the attack, and four other Capitol police officers later committed suicide. In addition, on January 6, four rioters were killed in Washington, about 140 policemen were injured. More than 700 people were accused of involvement in the attack.

Riots in the Capitol led to the second impeachment of Donald Trump and gave rise to numerous investigations. The investigative commission established by the House of Representatives is currently trying to summon the popular Fox News anchor Sean Hannity to Congress, who exchanged text messages with Trump, his aides and lawyers on January 6.