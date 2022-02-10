Trump has rejected claims that he flushed documents into the White House toilet

BY Ivan Maltsev
Also, the former American leader again criticized his political opponents from the Democratic Party.

Former American leader Donald Trump has rejected claims that he, while in office, flushed important White House documents down the toilet. The corresponding statement of the Republican was distributed on Thursday by his press service.

“The fake story that I flushed papers and documents into the toilet of the White House is simply a lie, the speculation of a journalist who is trying to draw attention to her mostly fictional book,” Trump said.

At the same time, he once again attacked his political opponents from the Democratic Party, noting that they use such stories to mask the failures of the current administration of Democrat Joe Biden.

Earlier, the Axios portal reported that some former White House employees in the Trump administration found some crumpled documents in the toilet bowl. In their opinion, the former American leader tried to get rid of the papers in this way. The relevant statements are contained in the book of The New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman “The Fraudster,” excerpts from which were reviewed by Axios employees.

