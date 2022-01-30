Trump promised a corruption investigation against Biden

Former U.S. President Donald Trump, speaking to his supporters at a rally in Conroe, Texas, threatened to launch a corruption investigation into his successor Joe Biden as soon as Congress returns to Republican control.

Trump expressed hope that his colleagues in the Republican Party will get a majority in the House of Representatives and the Senate following the results of the midterm elections to be held on November 8 this year.

“Rest assured that when the Republicans win back Congress, Biden’s corruption will be investigated and exposed by Congress. “The millions of dollars that the Bidens took from China also explain why Joe refused to hold the (Chinese) Communist Party accountable for the virus released on us and the rest of the world,” the ex-president promised.

The current head of the White House rejects accusations of involvement in numerous foreign business projects of his son Hunter, who, in particular, was on the board of the Ukrainian company Burisma.