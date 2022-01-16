Trump promised supporters to regain control of the White House and Congress

BY Ivan Maltsev
Trump promised supporters to regain control of the White House and Congress

The former U.S. president also noted that 2024 will be more important.

Republicans will regain control of both chambers of Congress in 2022, and after the presidential elections in 2024 they will return to the White House. This was stated by former U.S. President Donald Trump at a rally of his supporters in Arizona. The broadcast of his speech was conducted by the Newsmax TV channel.

“Here in Arizona, a huge red wave is rising (red is used by Republicans in party symbols), and it will overwhelm the whole country,” he said. “2024 will be more important, but this year we will regain the House of Representatives, we will regain the Senate and we will regain America,” Trump said. “And in 2024 we will regain the White House.”

In November 2022, midterm congressional elections will be held in the United States, as well as gubernatorial elections in a number of states. The next presidential elections will be held in 2024. Meanwhile, the ratings of Democrats and current U.S. President Joe Biden continue to fall.

