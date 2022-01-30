Trump promised to pardon the participants of the storming of the Capitol

Former U.S. President Donald Trump promised at a rally to pardon the participants of last year’s storming of the Capitol if he takes part in the upcoming presidential elections and wins them.

He again did not disclose his plans for 2024.

“If I participate and win, then we will treat these people from January 6 fairly. We will treat them fairly, and if a pardon is required, we will pardon them because they are being treated so unfairly,” Trump said.

On January 6, 2021, a crowd of Trump supporters broke into the congress building in an attempt to disrupt the approval of the results of the presidential election, which was won by Democratic candidate Joe Biden. Over 700 participants of those events were arrested and charged with assaulting police officers or entering the Capitol. The first sentences have already been passed; the most severe punishment exceeded five years in prison.