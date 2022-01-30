Trump ridiculed Biden’s phone conversation with Zelensky

Former U.S. President Donald Trump called a telephone conversation between his successor Joe Biden and his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky unsuccessful at a rally in the U.S. state of Texas, if even half of what is being told about him turns out to be true.

According to media reports, both leaders differed in their assessments of the threat they see in the presence of Russian troops near the borders of Ukraine and the likelihood of an “invasion.”

“If even half of what they say is true, it wasn’t a good call,” Trump said.

“The President of Ukraine seemed to be telling him (Biden): “Calm down, just calm down. I think we’re fine. Just calm down.” Can you believe it?” he added.