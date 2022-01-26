Trump said he would become the 47th president of the United States

BY Ivan Maltsev
Former, forty-fifth U.S. President Donald Trump made an unexpected political statement while playing golf. In response to the words about the forty-fifth president of the United States, he pointed to the forty-seventh.

The person who filmed Trump’s game on video commented on these shots with the words: “Here he is, the forty-fifth President of the United States.” However, the former head of State corrected him, clarifying that this is “both the forty-fifth and forty-seventh president of the United States,” thus giving his own forecast.

Earlier, Donald Trump made an address to the nation and indicated where the country was heading. When asked by a journalist what Trump would say to people today, the ex-president said that it would be a message of love.

“In the sense that our country is going to hell!” said Trump.

