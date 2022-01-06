Trump said that Biden is trying to distract attention from his failures by attacking him

BY Ivan Maltsev
Trump said that Biden is trying to distract attention from his failures by attacking him

Joe Biden said earlier that his predecessor tried to avoid a peaceful transfer of power to a replacement after losing the presidential election.

U.S. President Joe Biden is trying to divert public attention from his own failures in domestic and foreign policy by criticizing and attacking his predecessor Donald Trump and his supporters. This opinion was expressed by Trump in his address published on Thursday by his press service.

“This political theater is just a distraction from the fact that Biden has completely failed,” the report says. “Biden is working hard to shade his incompetent work <…>. Everything he touches turns into a failure,” the politician added.

Earlier, Biden said that Trump tried to avoid a peaceful transfer of power to a successor after losing the presidential election in November 2020, “when the crowd, resorting to violence, broke into the Capitol.” In his speech, the current head of the White House repeatedly subjected his predecessor to harsh criticism. In particular, according to Biden, Trump, who “activated the crowd to attack” the Capitol, “watched [what was happening] on TV for long hours and did nothing” to stop the rioters.

