Trump said that with him, the crisis around Ukraine would have been impossible

The former U.S. president did not explain what exactly he would have done differently in the current situation.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump believes that under him the current escalation around Ukraine would never have happened.

“What is happening now around Russia and Ukraine would never have happened under the Trump administration. I don’t even allow such a possibility,” the former president said in a message distributed by his press service on Monday.

Trump did not explain what exactly he would have done differently in the current situation around Ukraine. Earlier, the former president repeatedly claimed that he was able to maintain good personal relations with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, but he did not concede to Moscow on serious issues. Trump regularly points out that he obstructed the construction of the “Nord Stream-2” gas pipeline with all available means and approved the supply of lethal weapons to Ukraine.