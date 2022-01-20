Trump’s daughter was invited to “voluntary” cooperation with the investigation

The investigation into the storming of the Capitol asked the daughter of ex-President Trump Ivanka for cooperation.

The U.S. congressional committee investigating the storming of the Capitol in 2021 appealed to the daughter of former President Donald Trump Ivanka with a request for “voluntary cooperation,” according to the agency’s website.

The ex-president’s daughter was his adviser and head of the White House Office for Economic Initiatives and Entrepreneurship. She was invited to cooperate so that she would transmit data about her father’s attempts to prevent the certification of the election results, which he lost.

The investigation expects that Ivanka will also report on Trump’s reaction to the events of January 6 and his further actions, including a “state of mind.”

“We are writing to you with a request for voluntary cooperation with our investigation on a number of critical topics… Our questions will only concern the events of January 6, the actions that contributed to or influenced them, and your role in the White House during this period,” the committee’s statement emphasizes.