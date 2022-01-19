Trump’s former lawyer was summoned to the US Congress for hearings on storming the Capitol

In addition to Rudolph Giuliani, the subpoenas were sent to the lawyers of the Trump campaign headquarters, Sidney Powell and Johnny Ellis, as well as to the adviser to the politician’s election campaign, Boris Epshteyn.

The Special Committee of the House of Representatives of the U.S. Congress to investigate the storming of the Capitol on January 6, 2021, summoned Rudolph Giuliani, the former lawyer of the 45th U.S. President Donald Trump, to a hearing. This is stated in the statement of the committee published on its website.

In addition to Giuliani, subpoenas demanding to appear at the hearing were sent to Trump campaign lawyers Sidney Powell and Johnny Ellis, as well as Republican campaign adviser Boris Epshteyn. “The four people to whom we sent subpoenas today promoted unconfirmed theories about electoral fraud, insisted on attempts to cancel [the results of] the elections, or directly contacted the former president about efforts to stop the counting of electoral votes. We expect these individuals to join the nearly 400 witnesses who spoke with the [House of Representatives] special committee working to find answers for the American people [to questions] about the brutal attack on our democracy,” said the chairman of the special committee, Bennie Thompson (Democrat, from Mississippi), whose words are quoted in the message.

Last year, members of the committee have already summoned a number of ex-aides of the former U.S. president to hearings. In November, political consultant Stephen Bannon, who was a White House political strategist under Trump, was charged with contempt of Congress for failing to attend committee hearings. In December, lawmakers recommended that the U.S. Department of Justice be held accountable for refusing to personally speak at the hearings of Mark Meadows, who headed the White House staff in the Trump administration.