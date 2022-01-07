Trump’s social network TRUTH Social will launch on February 21

The TRUTH Social app is available for download from Apple’s online store.

The social network, developed on the initiative of former U.S. President Donald Trump, will be launched at the end of February. This is evidenced by the data posted in the AppStore.

About the creation of the TRUTH Social social network and the Trump Media media group & Technology Group (TMTG) Trump announced at the end of October last year. According to him, TMGT’s mission is “to create a rival to the liberal media consortium and to fight back against Silicon Valley technology companies that used their monopoly power to silence America’s opposition voices.”

As indicated on the application page in the AppStore, it will start working on February 21, when a federal holiday is celebrated in the United States – Presidential Day (the third Monday in February).

Judging by the screenshots presented on the application page, the new social network will operate on the principle of microblogging and will in many ways resemble Twitter, where Trump was permanently blocked after his supporters stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021. Publications on Trump’s social network will be called “truths,” users will be able to attach photos, links to videos and articles to them. The developers claim that TRUTH Social pursues the principle of inclusivity and supporters of both conservative and liberal views will find like-minded people in it.