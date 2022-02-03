Turkish President Erdogan arrived in Ukraine as a mediator

According to the Turkish authorities, Ankara, which offered its assistance as a mediator in the negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv, will not take sides.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Kyiv on Thursday to discuss tensions between Ukraine and Russia with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. Earlier, Turkey stated that it was ready to act as a mediator, while, according to the Turkish authorities, it would not support any side in this situation.

Erdogan arrived in Turkey after a visit to Kyiv was made by the leaders of NATO member countries: Great Britain, Poland and the Netherlands. Ankara continues to maintain good relations with both Kyiv and Moscow, however, according to the Turkish authorities, it is ready to do everything that is required of it within the framework of NATO membership in the event of a Russian invasion.

Russia denies that it is preparing to invade Ukraine, but the leaders of many Western countries are concerned about the concentration of over 100,000 Russian troops near the border with Ukraine. At the same time, Moscow demands security guarantees from the West, stating that it can take some “military measures” if its demands are not met.

Earlier, Ankara has already offered assistance as a mediator in the negotiations. According to Turkish diplomatic sources, both Russia and Ukraine remain open to this proposal. For example, Turkey opposed the sanctions that NATO countries promised to impose against the Kremlin in the event of a Russian invasion.

Speaking to reporters before flying to Ukraine, Erdogan said that Turkey calls on both sides for dialogue, and added that the crisis should be resolved peacefully and on the basis of international law.

“Today we will hold a meeting with Mr. Zelensky. After his visit to China [Russian President Vladimir] Putin has stated that he intends to visit Turkey,” Erdogan said.

“I hope, with God’s help, we will successfully overcome this problematic stage of relations between these two countries,” Erdogan said, stressing that statements by both the Ukrainian and Turkish authorities have so far downplayed the likelihood of a direct military conflict.

A Turkish official told Reuters on condition of anonymity that Ankara expects tensions to ease after the talks, and that Erdogan will call on both sides to exercise restraint.

“Turkey’s approach is not to choose one of the sides or to oppose another state in this confrontation,” the official said, adding that Ankara wants to continue cooperation with both countries.

Turkey is developing cooperation with Russia in the field of defense industry and energy, while Ankara opposes Moscow’s policy in Syria and Libya, as well as against the Russian annexation of Crimea in 2014. Ankara was also engaged in the supply of modern drones to Ukraine, which caused discontent on the part of the Kremlin.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said at a briefing before Erdogan’s visit that Ukraine and Turkey will promote a plan to develop the production of drones in Ukraine. It is reported that the two countries will also sign a number of agreements, including a free trade agreement.