Two asteroids are flying to Earth at once

BY Ivan Maltsev
26 Views
Two asteroids are flying to Earth at once

Two potentially dangerous asteroids are approaching the Earth, The Sun newspaper writes, citing NASA data.

One of the celestial bodies – asteroid 2013 YD48 – is the size of Big Ben, the second – asteroid 7482 YD48 – is twice the size of the Empire State Building.

Asteroid 2013 YD48 has a width of approximately 104 meters and will pass by our planet on January 11 at a distance of 5.6 million kilometers. Asteroid 1994 PC1 will pass by Earth on January 18 at a distance of 0.013 astronomical units, which, according to the NASA Center for Near-Earth Object Studies, is a “close approach.”

Earlier, deputy head of NASA Thomas Zurbuchen said that none of the asteroids currently known to scientists threatens to collide with Earth in the next hundred years. He stressed that scientists “know only about 40% of the objects in size… more than 140 meters.” “Most of them, about 60%, we still have to find,” Zurbuchen said.

If you have found a spelling error, please, notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Author: Ivan Maltsev
The study of political and social problems of different countries of the world. Analysis of large companies on the world market. Observing world leaders in the political arena.
Function: Chief-Editor
E-mail: Great7news@gmail.com
Ivan Maltsev

Spelling error report

The following text will be sent to our editors:

Send