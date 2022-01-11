Two police officers went looking for Pokémon instead of responding to a call – now they are looking for work

BY Oleg Ceban
32 Views

In the spring of 2017, two US police officers were suspended from service for playing Pokemon Go. The case dragged on for almost five years, and now it became known that the guards had been dismissed.

In April 2017, police officers Lewis Lozano and Eric Mitchell preferred the search for Pokémon Snorlax and Togetic over to the crime scene. The law enforcement officers said that they did not hear the call, but from the video recorder recording it became clear that they simply refused to respond and began to look for Pokémon.

Ultimately, Lozano and Mitchell were suspended from service. The police said that the video recorder was illegal. Almost five years later, the court dismissed the appeal and closed the case. Now the former law enforcement officers need to look not for Pokemon, but for a new job.

Author: Oleg Ceban
Graduated from University of Oxford. Previously, he worked in various diferent news media. Currently, it is a columnist of the world news section in the Free News editors.
Function: Editor
E-mail: olegceban01@gmail.com
Oleg Ceban

