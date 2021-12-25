Two unusual symptoms of the omicron strain COVID-19 have been revealed in vaccinated

BY Ivan Maltsev
Express: those vaccinated against COVID-19 had nausea and loss of appetite with Omicron.

Doctors have revealed two unusual symptoms of the Omicron strain COVID-19 in vaccinated patients, the Express newspaper writes.

The material indicates that, in general, coronavirus is characterized by high fever, prolonged cough and a change or loss of tastes and sense of smell. At the same time, the Omicron strain has a number of differences.

According to epidemiologist, professor of King’s College in London Tim Spector, vaccinated patients who fell ill with Omicron experienced nausea and loss of appetite. They had a low temperature, headache and sore throat. Also, some complained of vomiting.

The article also lists four main symptoms of omicron – cough, weakness, as well as nasal congestion and runny nose.

