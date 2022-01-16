U.S. airlines canceled more than 2,700 flights due to the approach of a winter storm

Inclement weather warnings have affected tens of millions of people.

More than 2,700 flights were canceled in the United States on Sunday amid a winter storm approaching the east coast of the country, accompanied by strong winds.

According to the FlightAware website, by 12:30 East Coast time more than 2,700 flights departing for the United States, arriving in the United States or intra-American flights were canceled.

More than 1,500 flights were delayed.

American Airlines has canceled more than 600 flights. According to FlightAware, almost 95 percent of flights from Charlotte-Douglas International Airport in North Carolina, which is the hub of this airline, were canceled.

The airline allowed passengers affected by bad weather to rebook flights without commission.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), a strong winter storm will hit the eastern United States on Sunday-Monday. The heaviest snowfalls are expected along the Appalachian Ridge, as well as in the lower reaches of the Great Lakes.

The heaviest icing is expected in North and South Carolina, which may significantly affect travel in this region, the NSP reported.

The warnings issued about inclement weather affected about 74 million people as of Saturday evening, the NWS reported.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp on Sunday advised state residents to avoid traveling to storm-affected areas unless seriously necessary.

The governors of Georgia, Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina declared a state of emergency in connection with the storm.