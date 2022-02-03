U.S. airlines want to cancel coronavirus tests before flying to the country

Air carriers United Airlines, American Airlines and Delta Airlines have created the Airlines for America alliance and distributed a document among travel companies that says about the outflow of travelers due to current regulations.

Major American airlines intend to appeal to the U.S. administration with a request to cancel the requirement for testing for coronavirus before flying from abroad to the United States. This was reported by the Associated Press.

According to him, the Airlines for America alliance, which includes such air carriers as United Airlines, American Airlines and Delta Airlines, distributed a document among major travel organizations stating that the current regulations repel travelers from traveling to the country. In the letter, the alliance refers to the experience of the United Kingdom, which in January refused preliminary testing for coronavirus for vaccinated passengers.

In November 2021, the United States introduced a requirement for all international travelers arriving in the country, except those who have a medical discharge, to pre-undergo a full course of coronavirus vaccination with drugs approved by the World Health Organization or the Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Russian vaccines are not included in these lists yet. With the spread of the Omicron strain, the requirements for testing for COVID have been tightened – since December last year, all passengers older than two years must have a negative test result for coronavirus, passed no later than a day before departure to the United States.

According to Johns Hopkins University, which conducts calculations based on information from federal and local authorities, more than 75.3 million cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the United States since the beginning of the epidemic; more than 855.6 thousand people have died. According to both indicators, the country ranks first in the world. Over the past two weeks, the number of cases of infection in the United States has halved, but on average, about 400 thousand new infected people are still registered in the country every day.