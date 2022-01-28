U.S. Ambassador to Moscow: Russia says it wants peace by keeping weapons on the table

John Sullivan called on Moscow to withdraw troops from the Ukrainian border and continue participating in diplomatic negotiations.

Russia, in negotiations with the United States, declares that it does not want war, while keeping “weapons on the table,” that is, concentrating troops on the borders with Ukraine, United States Ambassador to Moscow John Sullivan said on Friday.

At an online press briefing on Friday, Sullivan called the buildup of Russian troops near the Ukrainian border “extraordinary” and said it could not be explained by conventional military exercises.

“This is the same as if we were having a discussion or negotiations. If I put a gun on the table and say that I came in peace, it will sound threatening–” Sullivan told reporters. “And that’s what we’re seeing now.”

“We hope that the Russian authorities are true to their word and do not plan and will not invade Ukraine in the future. But the facts show that they currently have the opportunity to do this,” he said.

Earlier on Friday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview with Russian radio stations that Moscow is not looking for an opportunity to start a war.

Sullivan said that Washington is now waiting for Russia’s reaction to the written responses of the United States and NATO, which outline a diplomatic way out of the Ukrainian crisis, and called on Russia to withdraw troops from the Ukrainian borders.

He said that these documents contain proposals to resolve the crisis with proposals for greater transparency regarding military exercises in Europe, as well as regarding the sale of weapons to Ukraine.

“We have considered the possibility of taking mutual transparency measures with the Russian government, including with regard to offensive weapons systems in Ukraine, as well as measures to increase confidence in military exercises and maneuvers in Europe,” Sullivan said.

He said he hoped this would be followed by telephone talks or a face-to-face meeting between American and Russian diplomats, reiterating that diplomacy is the only way forward.

Sullivan also said that economic sanctions against Russia after the invasion of Ukraine will be only part of the West’s response.

Other measures will include export controls and increased protection of allies in Europe. The United States will also prevent the launch of the “Nord Stream-2” gas pipeline from Russia to Germany, the ambassador said.