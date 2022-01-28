U.S. and EU leaders promise to strengthen energy security amid Ukraine crisis

Washington and Brussels seek to “avoid supply disruptions, including those that may arise as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.”

U.S. President Joe Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen made a joint statement on U.S.-EU cooperation in the field of energy security on Friday. This is stated in the message of the White House.

The leaders of the United States and the European Union reaffirmed their shared commitment to Europe’s energy security and sustainability, as well as to accelerating the global transition to clean energy. They also stated that Washington and Brussels share the goal of ensuring Ukraine’s energy security and Ukraine’s gradual integration with European gas and electricity markets.

The EU and the U.S. cooperate closely on energy policy, decarbonization and supply security issues within the framework of the U.S.-EU Energy Council. The EU and U.S. commitments to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement through clean energy generation, in particular through renewable energy sources, energy efficiency and technology, open the way to energy security and reducing dependence on fossil fuels.

“The current challenges to European security underscore our commitment to accelerating and carefully managing the transition from fossil fuels to clean energy,” the statement said.

Over the past decade, the EU has invested heavily in diversifying energy supplies, strengthening its internal energy networks, and increasing the sustainability and flexibility of energy markets. The European Commission has stepped up its work with Member States to ensure security of supply in transparent and competitive gas markets in a way that is consistent with long-term climate goals and achieving zero emissions by 2050.

We strive for close cooperation in order to overcome today’s problems related to the reliability of supplies and high prices in the energy markets.

We commit to intensify our strategic cooperation in the field of energy to ensure security of supply and will work together to ensure reliable and affordable energy supply for citizens and businesses in the EU and neighboring countries,” the joint statement reads.

The U.S. and the EU, as indicated in the document, are doing everything possible to “avoid supply disruptions, including those that may arise as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.”

The United States is already the largest supplier of liquefied natural gas to the EU. “LNG can increase security of supply in the short term, while we continue to ensure the transition to zero emissions,” the U.S. and EU leaders said.

“In a broader sense, we call on all major energy producing countries to join us in ensuring a stable… supply of global energy markets. This work has already begun, and we will continue it at the meeting of the U.S.-EU Energy Council on February 7,” the statement says.