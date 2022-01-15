U.S. authorities have declared a tsunami threat on the west coast due to a volcano in the Kingdom of Tonga

The warning applies, in particular, to the states of Alaska, Washington, California, Oregon and Hawaii.

The U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center issued an alert on Saturday about the threat of this natural disaster for a number of states in the west due to the eruption of a volcano in the Kingdom of Tonga. The corresponding message is posted on the center’s website.

Earlier it was reported that the eruption of the underwater volcano Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai began in the Kingdom of Tonga on January 14. According to the geological Survey of the country, it became the largest since December and caused a number of small tsunamis recorded off the coast of Tongatapu, the largest island of the Tonga archipelago.