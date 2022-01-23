U.S. congressmen are finding out whether Trump’s entourage planned to seize voting machines

The Politico publication claims that at the end of 2020, a draft executive order was prepared, according to which Trump would order the U.S. military to withdraw electronic voting machines in the country.

A special committee of the House of Representatives of the U.S. Congress investigating the storming of the Capitol on January 6 is finding out whether the administration of the 45th President Donald Trump prepared a decree on the mass seizure of electronic voting machines by the military after he lost the elections in 2020. This was announced on Sunday on CBS by Congressman Bennie Thompson (Democrat from Mississippi), who is the chairman of the said committee.

The legislator was asked to comment on the publication of the newspaper Politico. It claims that at the end of 2020, a draft executive order was prepared, according to which Trump, who was then president, would have ordered the U.S. military to seize electronic voting machines in the country. It was assumed that this would help to identify violations in the presidential elections held in November 2020. It is not specified by whom exactly the document was prepared. The corresponding decree has not been issued.

“We have information that the U.S. Department of Justice has submitted a plan for the potential seizure of voting machines in the country and the use of the Ministry of Defense for this purpose,” Thompson said. He clarified that it was not a “work plan,” but a draft document. “Our task is to find out the facts and circumstances concerning how far they have gone,” he added.

“We have already talked with the former Prosecutor General. We have spoken with individuals in the U.S. Department of Defense,” Thompson said. The legislator explained that we are talking about former Justice Minister and U.S. Attorney General William Barr.

“We are concerned that our military was part of a big lie about election fraud. So if you use the military to seize voting machines, even if it is being discussed, the public should know. This has never happened,” the legislator stressed.