U.S. forces equip an oil refinery in the Syrian province

According to the SANA agency, the plant’s capacity will be 3 thousand barrels per day.

The U.S. military, present in Syria, is equipping an oil refinery on the territory of the northeastern Syrian province of Hasakah. This was reported on Sunday by the Syrian news agency SANA.

According to him, “the U.S. forces, in cooperation with the Kurdish alliance “Sirian Democratic Forces” (SDF), are installing a refinery in the area of the Rumeylan oil field in Hasakah.” According to the agency, the plant’s capacity will be 3 thousand barrels per day.

Most of the Syrian provinces of Hasakah, Deir ez-Zor and Raqqa, located in the east and northeast of the country, are currently controlled by the Kurdish SDF alliance, which is supported by the United States. Since 2015, the American command has established nine military bases in the area. Four of them are located near the oil fields in Deir ez-Zor, and five more are in the neighboring province of Hasakah, which is considered the breadbasket of Syria.

The Syrian authorities consider the armed presence of the United States as an illegal occupation, which is accompanied by the plunder of natural resources belonging to the Syrian people.