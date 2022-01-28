U.S. sanctions against Russia will affect banks, exports and sovereign debt

Among the banks that may be under attack, the WSJ points out VTB.

The planned U.S. sanctions against Russia in the event of its invasion of Ukraine will affect state-owned banks, high-tech exports and operations with sovereign debt. This was reported on Friday by The Wall Street Journal newspaper, citing sources in the U.S. administration.

Among the banks that may be under attack, the newspaper points out VTB. The publication clarifies that the list is inconclusive and changes may be made to it. According to The Wall Street Journal, the elaboration of sanctions is at the final stage.

If the newspaper’s information is true, it means that among the sanctions under consideration there are no measures against Russian energy companies, including against “Nord Stream-2,” and there are also no plans to disconnect Russia from the SWIFT payment system, although Western media with references to sources have repeatedly indicated that such steps are being considered. At the same time, the newspaper notes, Russia is now better prepared to resist sanctions than in 2014, since it relies less on foreign loans and at the same time shows a fairly high level of economic growth. High energy prices also contribute to the stability of the Russian economy.

Earlier, the U.S. administration has repeatedly promised to impose extremely tough sanctions in the event of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. At the same time, to most questions about specific possible measures, representatives of the White House replied that they did not exclude anything, but they did not make unambiguous statements.