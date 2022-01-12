U.S. Senators offered to allocate $500 million to Ukraine in case of escalation

Lawmakers also believe that Washington should approve the provision of “destructive weapons” to Kyiv.

The bill, introduced on Wednesday in the Senate of the U.S. Congress by a group of Democrats, suggests that Washington will allocate $500 million to Kyiv as military assistance in the event of an escalation around Ukraine. This is stated in the text of this document.

American lawmakers believe that “the provision of security assistance to Ukraine is the most effective mechanism to support it and provide it with the opportunity to defend itself from the aggression of the Russian Federation.” “In light of the buildup of forces by the Russian authorities, the United States, in cooperation with allies and partners, should strive to accelerate the provision of defense assets and other assistance to Ukraine in this area, as well as give priority attention to assisting the Ukrainian armed forces in meeting the most urgent defense needs,” the document says.

The senators believe that in the event of this development, the U.S. authorities should allocate $500 million to Ukraine in fiscal year 2022 “as additional emergency appropriations” to help the country “meet defense needs.”

Lawmakers also believe that the U.S. authorities should approve the provision of “destructive weapons” to Ukraine. These include anti-tank and anti-ship complexes and air defense systems.

The initiative proposed by the Democrats was called the “Law on the Protection of the Sovereignty of Ukraine 2022”. To pass the bill, it will have to be approved by both chambers of Congress, after which it will be submitted for signature to the head of state.

The White House has previously announced its support for this bill. “We support the initiative of Senator [Robert] Menendez, which will entail serious costs for the Russian economy, and will also contribute to providing additional security assistance to Ukraine in the event of a further Russian invasion. We will continue to work with Congress to maximize potential costs for the Russian Federation,” Emily Horne, a representative of the White House National Security Council, wrote on Twitter.