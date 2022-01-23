Ukraine has received a second batch of military aid from the United States

BY Ivan Maltsev
A plane with the second batch of military aid from the United States arrived at the Ukrainian Boryspil airport.

Kiev received the first batch of weapons with 90 tons of weapons on January 22 — this is the first aid package in 2022.

A Boeing 747 cargo plane with a new batch of American weapons for the AFU took off from Frankfurt on Sunday afternoon. Flight data is also available on the Flightradar24 website.

“Ukraine has received a new batch of military aid from Washington. We are talking about hand-held disposable grenade launchers M141 Bunker Defeat Munition, or SMAW-D. In addition, a batch of Javelin ATMS was also transferred,” the material notes.

